Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

One injured in two-vehicle crash in Linn County Wednesday

One person was injured in a crash northeast of Marion on Wednesday afternoon.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured in a crash northeast of Marion on Wednesday afternoon.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of County Home Road when two cars heading the same direction attempted to pass a farm implement.

Officials said there was a line of cars, and the first car in line pulled out to pass and crashed into another car that was trying to pass all the cars at once.

The driver in the first car was taken to the hospital.

The person trying to pass all the cars was cited for unsafe pass.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds is sharing what she wants to focus on heading into the...
New Iowa Legislative committee a sign school vouchers are imminent
Sarah Harrelson, the mother of Xavior Harrelson, will be arraigned next month on drug charges.
Mother of Xavior Harrelson accused of selling meth to undercover police officer
House Fire
UPDATE: Four children die in Mason City house fire
In more than 100 years of Iowa football, zero Hawkeyes have worn the number zero, but that has...
Iowa Hawkeyes receiver becomes first to wear number zero
Marion garage fire extends into home, no one injured

Latest News

One person was injured in a crash northeast of Marion on Wednesday afternoon.
One injured in two-vehicle crash in Linn County
Senate lawmakers took a step toward passing the "Respect for Marriage Act."
‘Respect Marriage Act’ advances in US Senate test vote
Health officials in Dubuque are urging people to take action ahead of Thanksgiving to keep...
Dubuque health officials recommend vaccines ahead of holidays as COVID-19, RSV cases rise
Health officials in Dubuque are urging people to take action ahead of Thanksgiving to keep...
Dubuque health officials recommend vaccines ahead of holidays as COVID-19, RSV cases rise