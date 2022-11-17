One injured in two-vehicle crash in Linn County Wednesday

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured in a crash northeast of Marion on Wednesday afternoon.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of County Home Road when two cars heading the same direction attempted to pass a farm implement.

Officials said there was a line of cars, and the first car in line pulled out to pass and crashed into another car that was trying to pass all the cars at once.

The driver in the first car was taken to the hospital.

The person trying to pass all the cars was cited for unsafe pass.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.