Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Mother guilty of strangling 7-year-old son, dumping body in desert receives sentencing

Police released a photo of Liam Husted's mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez.
Police released a photo of Liam Husted's mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez.((LVMPD))
By Elaine Emerson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A mother was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to killing her 7-year-old son and leaving his body on a trail outside of Las Vegas.

KVVU reports 36-year-old Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez was sentenced to 20 years in prison with the possibility of parole.

Moreno-Rodriguez was accused of strangling Liam Husted in May 2021 before dumping his body on a trail at Mountain Springs.

Prosecutors said Liam was autistic and that Moreno-Rodriguez told detectives she strangled him for about 15 minutes because she was frustrated with him. Detectives also said she admitted to stripping his body of clothes before leaving it in the desert.

Court records showed the mother entered a guilty plea agreement on Sept. 1.

She had previously pleaded not guilty in a hearing in August 2021.

According to court records obtained by KVVU, Moreno-Rodriguez pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse and had agreed to serve 28 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four children die in Mason City house fire
Four children die in Mason City house fire
Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds is sharing what she wants to focus on heading into the...
New Iowa Legislative committee a sign school vouchers are imminent
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and...
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and outdoor cats safe
In more than 100 years of Iowa football, zero Hawkeyes have worn the number zero, but that has...
Iowa Hawkeyes receiver becomes first to wear number zero
Sarah Harrelson, the mother of Xavior Harrelson, will be arraigned next month on drug charges.
Mother of Xavior Harrelson accused of selling meth to undercover police officer

Latest News

Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday,...
Biden administration to ask high court to take up student debt plan
The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon...
Police: Man with axe, sword asked to enter NY Times newsroom
Now hiring
Fact Check: Iowa replaces pandemic job loss
The recall only affects the Carter’s infant’s yellow, footed, fleece pajamas with a pig animal...
Carter’s fleece pajamas recalled for laceration risk
Dimione Walker in court
Dimione Walker found guilty in Taboo Nightclub shooting