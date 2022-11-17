Show You Care
Linn County Waste Agency: “landfill could close earlier than 2044 expected date.”

By Brian Tabick
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A recent audit of what is thrown in the trash shows people are still making repairs following the 2020 derecho.

Linn County Solid Waste Agency Communications Director Joe Horaney says the Iowa DNR and several Iowa landfills took place in the audit. He says the findings allow them to help reduce waste issues. This comes as the landfill plans to close in Linn County by 2044, citing a lack of land that qualified for zoning.

Horaney said statewide, construction-demolition materials made up about 14% of waste. In Linn County, that number was much higher, 20%.

“Pre-derecho, we would see about 600 tons of waste daily,” he said. “Right after the storm it was up to 12,000 tons a day, then up to 18,000 tons, then went up to 25,000 tons.

He said they have yet to return to pre-derecho waste levels, but said the information came out at a perfect time as they looked forward to what’s next for the landfill.

“We’re looking at an alternate technology, things like anaerobic digestion, mixed waste processing, we’re looking at several solutions,” said Horaney.

