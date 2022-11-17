Show You Care
Light snow continues along with the cold and wind

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring flurries and chilly temperatures.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for cloudy skies and scattered flurries this evening and tonight with a few light flurries still possible tomorrow as well. Similar to days past, additional accumulations are only expected to be minimal though slick spots on roads are possible. Winds remain gusty into tomorrow as well which could aid in creating these slick patches. Continue to use caution! Temperatures fall to the teens overnight tonight with wind chills down to the lower single digits or even below zero by tomorrow morning. Friday looks cold. Highs climb to around 20 but with the wind, it will feel like the single digits throughout the day.

