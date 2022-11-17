Show You Care
Jury quickly convicts Dimione Walker on all counts in Taboo Nightclub killing

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A smiling Dimione Walker left the courtroom Thursday in Cedar Rapids to spend the rest of his life in prison. He shot and killed Michael Valentine inside Taboo Nightclub in April.

Valentine was one of three people killed in the mass shooting, 9 others were injured. Walker was only charged in Valentine’s death. Timothy Rush will go to trial in March, he’s accused of killing Nicole Owens and Marvin Cox.

Walker’s case was handed over to the jury around 1:45 Thursday afternoon. They deliberated for just an hour and a half before coming to their decision that he is guilty on all counts. That includes Murder in the First Degree, Going Armed with Intent and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The verdict comes after four days of testimony and watching difficult video of the shooting last April. In their closing argument, prosecutors showed that video again. They countered the defense claims that Walker was protecting himself by saying Walker had plenty of time to leave the club after spotting Valentine if he feared for his safety. Instead, they said he shot him seven times including in the face at close range.

Walker’s attorney argued her client feared for his own life saying Valentine first shot Walker back in 2016.

”His back is to Michael Valentine and he’s moving with purpose towards the door. The door is closed, we don’t know what’s on the other side, neither does Dimione. And in a split second just as Michael Valentine’s hand comes up Dimione turns around and quickly fires a gun,” said Sarah Hradek, Walker’s defense attorney.

But that’s not the way the jury saw it. We spoke with Assistant Linn County Attorney Rena Schulte after the trial wrapped up.

”We’re very pleased with the verdict. We’re very happy that justice was done for Michael Valentine. One behalf of the Linn County Attorney’s Office we’d like to thank the jury as well as the witnesses who testified for their courage in coming forward and standing up against gun violence in our community,” Schulte said.

She was able to speak with Valentine’s family after the trial and says they were emotional and grateful for the outcome. Walker will spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance at parole.

