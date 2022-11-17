Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Iowa visits Minnesota with Big Ten West in play, and the pig

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) celebrates after returning an interception for a...
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa visits Minnesota, with both teams on a three-game winning streak and in a four-way tie for first place in the Big Ten West Division with Illinois and Purdue.

The Hawkeyes are 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the conference. The Gophers are 7-3 and 4-3. The Hawkeyes are in prime position for a repeat trip to Indianapolis by beating Minnesota because of a head-to-head tiebreaker over Purdue.

Illinois beat both Iowa and Minnesota but must play Saturday at No. 3 Michigan. The Gophers, who have never made it to the Big Ten championship game, lost to Purdue.

Iowa has beaten Minnesota seven straight times for the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy. The Hawkeyes are on their longest winning streak in the history of the series dating to 1891. Minnesota has the all-time lead at 62-51-2.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa DBs vs. Minnesota WRs. The Gophers have struggled to generate consistent production from their pass-catchers since sixth-year standout Chris Autman-Bell suffered a season-ending injury in their third game. Daniel Jackson has 14 receptions for 173 yards over the last three games. The status of Gophers QB Tanner Morgan remains uncertain. He has missed two of the last four games with an upper body injury, and freshman Athan Kaliakmanis filled in capably.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa: CB Cooper DeJean is coming off the best game of his career. He returned an interception for a touchdown, made 10 tackles and set up another score with a 41-yard punt return against Wisconsin. He’s second in the Big Ten with four interceptions.

Minnesota: C John Michael Schmitz was named this week as one of seven semifinalists for the Outland Trophy, given annually to the nation’s outstanding interior lineman. Schmitz is the top-ranked center among Power 5 teams by Pro Football Focus.

FACTS & FIGURES

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said starting WR Arland Bruce returned to practice Monday and has a chance to play after missing last week’s win over Wisconsin with an undisclosed injury. Bruce’s father played for Minnesota and had a touchdown in the 1999 game that was the last time the Gophers won at Iowa. ... Hawkeyes RG Beau Stephens, who has started every game, is questionable after a helmet-to-helmet collision with a Wisconsin player. Nick DeJong is in line to start instead. … Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson, who has 610 rushing yards, needs 29 more to break the school freshman record set by Tyler Goodson in 2019. … Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim leads the FBS with 18 rushing TDs and has a streak of 18 straight games with at least 100 rushing yards.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Fire
UPDATE: Four children die in Mason City house fire
Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds is sharing what she wants to focus on heading into the...
New Iowa Legislative committee a sign school vouchers are imminent
Sarah Harrelson, the mother of Xavior Harrelson, will be arraigned next month on drug charges.
Mother of Xavior Harrelson accused of selling meth to undercover police officer
In more than 100 years of Iowa football, zero Hawkeyes have worn the number zero, but that has...
Iowa Hawkeyes receiver becomes first to wear number zero
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and...
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and outdoor cats safe

Latest News

Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tevaun Smith (4) tries to avoid Iowa State Cyclones defensive back...
Annual Cy-Hawk football game between Hawkeyes, Cyclones extended through 2027
In more than 100 years of Iowa football, zero Hawkeyes have worn the number zero, but that has...
Iowa Hawkeyes receiver becomes first to wear number zero
Hawkeyes set for Minnesota
How the Hawkeyes are preparing for a frigid fight with Minnesota
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Veronica Sullivan was diagnosed...
Marion 7-year-old named Kid Captain for Iowa at Minnesota game