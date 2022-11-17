Iowa visits Minnesota with Big Ten West in play, and the pig

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa visits Minnesota, with both teams on a three-game winning streak and in a four-way tie for first place in the Big Ten West Division with Illinois and Purdue.

The Hawkeyes are 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the conference. The Gophers are 7-3 and 4-3. The Hawkeyes are in prime position for a repeat trip to Indianapolis by beating Minnesota because of a head-to-head tiebreaker over Purdue.

Illinois beat both Iowa and Minnesota but must play Saturday at No. 3 Michigan. The Gophers, who have never made it to the Big Ten championship game, lost to Purdue.

Iowa has beaten Minnesota seven straight times for the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy. The Hawkeyes are on their longest winning streak in the history of the series dating to 1891. Minnesota has the all-time lead at 62-51-2.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa DBs vs. Minnesota WRs. The Gophers have struggled to generate consistent production from their pass-catchers since sixth-year standout Chris Autman-Bell suffered a season-ending injury in their third game. Daniel Jackson has 14 receptions for 173 yards over the last three games. The status of Gophers QB Tanner Morgan remains uncertain. He has missed two of the last four games with an upper body injury, and freshman Athan Kaliakmanis filled in capably.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa: CB Cooper DeJean is coming off the best game of his career. He returned an interception for a touchdown, made 10 tackles and set up another score with a 41-yard punt return against Wisconsin. He’s second in the Big Ten with four interceptions.

Minnesota: C John Michael Schmitz was named this week as one of seven semifinalists for the Outland Trophy, given annually to the nation’s outstanding interior lineman. Schmitz is the top-ranked center among Power 5 teams by Pro Football Focus.

FACTS & FIGURES

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said starting WR Arland Bruce returned to practice Monday and has a chance to play after missing last week’s win over Wisconsin with an undisclosed injury. Bruce’s father played for Minnesota and had a touchdown in the 1999 game that was the last time the Gophers won at Iowa. ... Hawkeyes RG Beau Stephens, who has started every game, is questionable after a helmet-to-helmet collision with a Wisconsin player. Nick DeJong is in line to start instead. … Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson, who has 610 rushing yards, needs 29 more to break the school freshman record set by Tyler Goodson in 2019. … Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim leads the FBS with 18 rushing TDs and has a streak of 18 straight games with at least 100 rushing yards.

