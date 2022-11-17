Show You Care
Iowa Gov. Reynolds named to lead Republican governors group

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has been elected to lead the Republican Governors Association as she increases her national political profile days after she easily won a second term as governor.

Reynolds’ election Wednesday as chairwoman of the group will put her in charge of raising money in 2023 for the Republican governors’ largest fundraising organization. Governor races next year include Kentucky and Louisiana, now held by Democrats, and Mississippi.

Reynolds served as vice-chair of the association in 2022, and her new role will give her a larger national presence.

