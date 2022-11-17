Dimione Walker found guilty in Taboo Nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dimione Walker was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Michael Valentine at the Taboo Nightclub back in April.

The defense wrapped their case Thursday morning and both sides gave closing arguments during the afternoon.

Surveillance video shows Walker shooting Valentine at point-blank range. He fired 8 times and hit Valentine seven times.

The defense argued Walker shot him out of self-defense, but the state said Valentine was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

Walker was reportedly smiling and laughing after the jury’s verdict was read out.

Timothy Rush is the other man charged in the shooting. Rush is charged with 2 counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Nicole Owens, and Marvin Cox.

