Day of Giving with the Iowa Giving Crew

KCRG-TV9 met with one man whose Thanksgiving table is a little more full thanks to the efforts of the Iowa Giving Crew.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 has teamed up with the Iowa Giving Crew for the Day of Giving. We’re helping raise funds for the Iowa Giving Crew’s “Operation Give Birds.”

We’ve teamed up with Hy-Vee to collect donations to give to those in need this Thanksgiving.

What started as a prank amongst friends has become the Iowa Giving Crew, a 501c3 that has also branched into other areas of community service.

To donate, you can give through Paypal, follow that link to find a mailing address, or through Venmo @Iowa-GivingCrew.

We spoke to one man whose Thanksgiving table will be a little more full this year because of the Iowa Giving Crew. Watch above to hear his story.

