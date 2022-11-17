Show You Care
Closing arguments to begin in trial for man charged in deadly Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday in the trial for one of the men charged in the deadly Cedar Rapids mass shooting.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday in the trial for one of the men charged in the deadly mass shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub in April.

Dimione Walker is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Michael Valentine at the Taboo Nightclub.

Surveillance video shows Walker shooting Valentine at point-blank range. He fired 8 times and hit Valentine seven times.

The defense said Walker shot him out of self-defense, but the state said Valentine was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

The defense presented its case on Wednesday.

The Gazette reports several police officers testified saying they knew Valentine carried guns, and was a suspect in a 2016 shooting of Walker, but Valentine was never arrested.

Valentine’s former probation officer also testified, admitting he reported him as a ‘concern to the community’ at one point.

The defense is expected to call one or two more witnesses Thursday morning.

Closing arguments are expected to begin afterwards.

