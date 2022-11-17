70-year-old local cyclist still riding after a stroke

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Richard Greer of Marion feels blessed to be back on a bike after suffering a stroke 8 and a half years ago.

“When I first had my stroke I was really disabled. I couldn’t even sit up in bed without help,” Greer said.

Being disabled was really hard on Richard who was a life long cyclist before the stroke.

“I’ve been a bike rider my whole life,” Greer said. “Iused to ride a lot of centuries, and the highlight was 1995 I when I rode the Davis double, which is a double century ride, 200 miles.”

Greer worked really hard to rehab so he could ride a bike again. Northtown Cycling designed a bike specifically for Richard so he could continue his passion for cycling.

“I am trying to stay healthy. I think I do everything I can to avoid having a stroke again,” Greer said.

Greer is also thankful the Cedar Rapids-Marion metro has so many trails for him to stay off the roads and ride safely.

Richard will even go as far as saying riding a bike again has saved his life.

“I am always disabled I can’t even walk very well, but when I get on my trike I feel like I’m not disabled anymore,” Greer said. “I feel free. It helps me physically and emotionally and mentally. I just love it.”

