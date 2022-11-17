Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

70-year-old local cyclist still riding after a stroke

By Scott Saville
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Richard Greer of Marion feels blessed to be back on a bike after suffering a stroke 8 and a half years ago.

“When I first had my stroke I was really disabled. I couldn’t even sit up in bed without help,” Greer said.

Being disabled was really hard on Richard who was a life long cyclist before the stroke.

“I’ve been a bike rider my whole life,” Greer said. “Iused to ride a lot of centuries, and the highlight was 1995 I when I rode the Davis double, which is a double century ride, 200 miles.”

Greer worked really hard to rehab so he could ride a bike again. Northtown Cycling designed a bike specifically for Richard so he could continue his passion for cycling.

“I am trying to stay healthy. I think I do everything I can to avoid having a stroke again,” Greer said.

Greer is also thankful the Cedar Rapids-Marion metro has so many trails for him to stay off the roads and ride safely.

Richard will even go as far as saying riding a bike again has saved his life.

“I am always disabled I can’t even walk very well, but when I get on my trike I feel like I’m not disabled anymore,” Greer said. “I feel free. It helps me physically and emotionally and mentally. I just love it.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Sarah Harrelson, the mother of Xavior Harrelson, will be arraigned next month on drug charges.
Mother of Xavior Harrelson accused of selling meth to undercover police officer
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team is safe back home in Cedar Falls after...
Univ. of Northern Iowa sheltered in place at hotel during shooting at Univ. of Virginia

Latest News

In more than 100 years of Iowa football, zero Hawkeyes have worn the number zero, but that has...
Iowa Hawkeyes receiver becomes first to wear number zero
In more than 100 years of Iowa football, zero Hawkeyes have worn the number zero, but that has...
Iowa Hawkeyes receiver becomes first to wear number zero
Hawkeyes set for Minnesota
How the Hawkeyes are preparing for a frigid fight with Minnesota
Hawkeyes set for Minnesota
Hawks embracing the cold as they brace for Minnesota