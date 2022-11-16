West Liberty Foods helps to transition nearly 350 employees as Mount Pleasant location is set to close

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 300 employees are losing their current jobs in Mount Pleasant because their workplace is closing. West Liberty Food announced plans to shutter the Mount Pleasant location by the end of spring. This comes after losing the business of a major, unnamed client.

The efforts to take care for these employees are being rolled out in multiple parts, just like the closure itself. West Liberty Foods Chief Legal Officer, Dan Waters says the company’s offering positions at its other locations.

“We’re doing our best to take care of our people in a bad circumstance,” said Waters. “Nobody is actually being terminated. All of the team members at Mount Pleasant have been offered a job at one of our other facilities.”

Nearly 95 of the employees have already accepted those positions.

As a part of this closure, the company is also offering a ‘relocation package’ for those moving to the West Liberty location, which is about 50 miles away.

“For six months after we close the Mount Pleasant plant, we’ll provide basically a coach service where people can ride free of charge from Mount Pleasant to West Liberty to work at that plant,” said Waters.

They will also reimburse gas costs for those first six months for people who choose not to use the shuttle service.

Their goal is to not only ensure the best transition for these employees, but also help alleviate the economic blow the Mount Pleasant community might see.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.