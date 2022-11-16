Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Virginia football player Mike Hollins awake, alert after 2nd surgery following deadly shooting

University of Virginia football player Mike Hollins is said to be alert and awake after a...
University of Virginia football player Mike Hollins is said to be alert and awake after a second surgery following a deadly shooting.(University of Virginia)
By Eddie Callahan, Isabella Ledonne and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A University of Virginia football player continues his recovery after a deadly shooting occurred over the weekend.

WDBJ reports Virginia running back Mike Hollins is out of his second surgery and doing well.

According to the law office of Gordon McKernan, Hollins was able to be taken off a ventilator and out of the ICU.

McKernan is not representing Hollins, but the law office said he has been a longtime family friend.

The Associated Press reports Hollins was severely injured in the shooting that took place Sunday.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a fellow Virginia student, has been arrested and charged with the shooting. He is accused of opening fire on a bus that was returning from a field trip and targeting specific victims — many of them football players — shooting one as he slept.

The shooting left three football players dead while wounding Hollins and another student.

The university has since announced the cancellation of Saturday’s football game in the wake of the deadly shooting.

Jones made a court appearance Wednesday. He did not enter a plea to the numerous charges he faces and said he plans to hire an attorney, according to The Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Sarah Harrelson, the mother of Xavior Harrelson, will be arraigned next month on drug charges.
Mother of Xavior Harrelson accused of selling meth to undercover police officer
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team is safe back home in Cedar Falls after...
Univ. of Northern Iowa sheltered in place at hotel during shooting at Univ. of Virginia

Latest News

A deer crashed through the window of an Alabama home.
GRAPHIC: Officials euthanize deer after it crashes through window of family’s home
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
Vehicle hits 25 LA County sheriff’s academy recruits on run
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning a test vote on the bill, betting that at least...
Same-sex marriage bill advances in Senate test vote
FILE - This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Stephen...
Texas to execute man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son
Police officers work outside a grain depot where, according to the Polish government, an...
Poland, NATO say missile landing wasn’t Russian attack