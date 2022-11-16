Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and outdoor cats safe

By Libbie Randall
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - It takes just seconds to saw a six inch hole into an old Igloo cooler, turning it into a cat shelter. From there, they can be placed outside where outdoor cats can use them to cuddle up for a warm nap, or just to safely get out of the cold.

Sue Schroeder of Tipton started on this project several years ago and has made it a priority every year since as soon as the weather gets colder.

The insulation better protects the cats from harsher temperatures and elements.

“I came up with the idea, why can’t you pick up these coolers from Goodwill or Facebook Market Place, or the landfill for that matter, people just giving them away. I thought that’s easy enough because they come all lined,” said Schroeder.

After drilling an opening into the coolers and padding it with straw, Schroeder donates them to area shelters, other people who have outdoor cats, and organizations like the Iowa Humane Alliance.

“Cats in general are intelligent and adaptable. So with a little bit of help, they can actually thrive living outdoors with minimal challenges,” said the Iowa Humane Alliance Program Director, Sam Wilson.

Not only do these makeshift mini shelters keep these animals safe and warm, but it helps cat-owners keep their pets outside, yet healthy.

“There’s not enough places that you can adopt these animals out, plus we do need outdoor cats,” said Schroeder. “They will do their job of keeping your place not mice-free, but a lot less mice.”

To learn more about how to help, click here and here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Sarah Harrelson, the mother of Xavior Harrelson, will be arraigned next month on drug charges.
Mother of Xavior Harrelson accused of selling meth to undercover police officer
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team is safe back home in Cedar Falls after...
Univ. of Northern Iowa sheltered in place at hotel during shooting at Univ. of Virginia

Latest News

Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and...
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and outdoor cats safe
On August 2nd, 2020 Ellen Bengtson was riding her bike in Charles City when a truck crashed...
‘It’s tearing our lives apart’ - Family pushes for stronger distracted driver laws in Iowa
The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Denver last week. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik File)
Lawsuit accuses largest US meat producers of wage fixing
Cedar Rapids City Hall.
Efforts are underway to bring a senior center to Cedar Rapids