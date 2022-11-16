Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and outdoor cats safe

TIPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - It takes just seconds to saw a six inch hole into an old Igloo cooler, turning it into a cat shelter. From there, they can be placed outside where outdoor cats can use them to cuddle up for a warm nap, or just to safely get out of the cold.

Sue Schroeder of Tipton started on this project several years ago and has made it a priority every year since as soon as the weather gets colder.

The insulation better protects the cats from harsher temperatures and elements.

“I came up with the idea, why can’t you pick up these coolers from Goodwill or Facebook Market Place, or the landfill for that matter, people just giving them away. I thought that’s easy enough because they come all lined,” said Schroeder.

After drilling an opening into the coolers and padding it with straw, Schroeder donates them to area shelters, other people who have outdoor cats, and organizations like the Iowa Humane Alliance.

“Cats in general are intelligent and adaptable. So with a little bit of help, they can actually thrive living outdoors with minimal challenges,” said the Iowa Humane Alliance Program Director, Sam Wilson.

Not only do these makeshift mini shelters keep these animals safe and warm, but it helps cat-owners keep their pets outside, yet healthy.

“There’s not enough places that you can adopt these animals out, plus we do need outdoor cats,” said Schroeder. “They will do their job of keeping your place not mice-free, but a lot less mice.”

