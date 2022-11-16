Show You Care
Snow continues today, getting colder later this week

Snow continues today. Watch for slick roads this morning!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow continues this morning across much of eastern Iowa resulting in another bout of slick driving concerns. As the day goes on, expect the snow to become much more scattered, then eventually move east and away from us. Highs will again be in the 30s across the area. A cold front will be moving in tomorrow, likely generating some more scattered snow showers and dropping the temperature later in the day. Plan on wind chills below zero early Friday morning along with a few more scattered flurries both Friday and Saturday. Some moderation to the 40s is likely just before Thanksgiving.

