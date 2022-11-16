Snow continues Wednesday, getting colder later this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow continues Wednesday morning across much of eastern Iowa, resulting in another bout of slick driving concerns.

As of about 6 a.m. the Iowa DOT is reporting partly covered or seasonal road conditions across eastern Iowa.

As the day goes on, expect the snow to become much more scattered, then eventually move east and away from us.

Highs will again be in the 30s across the area. A cold front will move in Thursday, likely generating some more scattered snow showers and dropping the temperature later in the day.

Plan on wind chills below zero early Friday morning, along with a few more scattered flurries both Friday and Saturday.

Some moderation to the 40s is likely just before Thanksgiving.

See weather alerts here.

