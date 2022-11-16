Show You Care
Political analyst says support for Trump in Iowa may be slipping

Political analysts speculate support for him may be slipping across the state of Iowa.
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa - (KCCI) - Political analysts say support for Donald Trump may be slipping across the state of Iowa.

It comes as Trump has already announced he’s running for president in 2024.

KCCI political analyst Dennis Goldford said Trump has a solid base of supporters among Republicans, but recent polling data suggests the party may find another candidate more appealing.

A poll from the Conservative Club for Growth Action released Monday found Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis leads Trump by 11 percentage points.

Forty-eight percent of Republican caucus-goers support DeSantis, and 37-percent support Trump.

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll from last month also found Trump’s favorability among Iowans has dropped.

It found 52-percent of Iowans have an unfavorable view of Trump, compared to the 45-percent who had an unfavorable view of him last year.

“Trump has more support in, again, more rural and small-town areas, the folks who feel left behind by the pace of social and economic change,” Goldford said. “And he’s been their spokesman.”

Iowa Republicans will be the first group Trump needs to win over, if the state stays first in the nation for nominations.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

