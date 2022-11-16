Noelridge Greenhouse to host tropical-themed holiday event in December

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noelridge Greenhouse is hosting a free tropical-themed holiday event on December 1.

Greenhouse staff and volunteers with Friends of Noelridge are holding the event called, “Noelridge Greenhouse Lights and Blooms,” from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They’re calling it a tropical holiday adventure.

Staff said the indoor event, located at 4900 Council Street NE, will offer hot cider, punch, cookies and popcorn while visitors enjoy the greenhouse’s permanent collection of tropical plants.

Admission will be free, but staff will be accepting donations of canned food goods, which will go to HACAP.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.