Marion garage fire extends into home, no one injured

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion family’s home was damaged early Wednesday morning after a fire started in their detached garage and extended to the home as well.

Fire crews responded to the fire in the 1100 block of West 8th Avenue at about 1:20 a.m.

Firefighters said the garage was fully engulfed in flames and had already extended to the home when they arrived.

The family was alerted by a neighbor and was able to make it out of the home safely.

The garage is a total loss, and the home sustained moderate smoke and fire damage to the rear of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

