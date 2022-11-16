Show You Care
Marion garage fire extends into home, no one injured

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion family’s home was damaged early Wednesday morning after a fire started in their detached garage and extended to the home as well.

Fire crews responded to the fire in the 1100 block of West 8th Avenue at about 1:20 a.m.

Firefighters said the garage was fully engulfed in flames and had already extended to the home when they arrived.

The family was alerted by a neighbor and was able to make it out of the home safely.

The garage is a total loss, and the home sustained moderate smoke and fire damage to the rear of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

