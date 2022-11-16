Show You Care
Iowa community colleges see enrollment growth for first time since 2010

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Education released a new report showing fall enrollment has increased at 15 of Iowa’s community colleges.

According to the report, fall enrollment increased by 502 students from last year rising the total number of students enrolled in community colleges in Iowa from 81,749 to 82,251. This is the highest total since enrollment peaked in 2010 with 106,597 students.

“Increasing community college enrollment bucks the national trend and recent historical trends,” said Jeremy Varner, administrator for the Iowa Department of Education’s Division of Community Colleges and Workforce Preparation. “Even with a strong labor market, we are seeing increasing enrollment, particularly in career-technical fields which lead to high-demand careers.”

Part-time enrollment increased 1.8%, representing 65.9% of total fall enrollment — an all-time high.

More information on student demographic and fall enrollment statistics can be found in the 2022 Fall Enrollment Community Colleges Report available on the Iowa Department of Education’s website at: https://educateiowa.gov/documents/2022-fall-enrollment-report

