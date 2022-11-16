Show You Care
Iowa City City Council votes to appoint new member instead of holding special election

Iowa City Council
Iowa City Council(KCRG)
By Emily Schrad
Published: Nov. 15, 2022
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday, the city council in Iowa City voted to seek applications to fill an opening on the council rather than hold a special election.

The decision comes after current council member Janice Weiner was elected to the Iowa Senate.

The council wants any eligible residents interested in the position to apply starting next month. It plans to make a final decision at the January 10th city council meeting.

Council members say they favored appointment over a special election because of the short timeline.

“From an equity standpoint, I think a low barrier application that is open to everyone with us having the opportunity to speak with individuals who would be interested, is actually a better process for making it open to those who might be wanting and capable of serving, then having a very very low turn out short time frame special election,” said Laura Bergus, Iowa City City Council.

If members of the community wish to hold a special election, they can petition to do so.

