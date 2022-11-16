Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

How the Hawkeyes are preparing for a frigid fight with Minnesota

By Jack Lido
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa players got to have a bit of a “snow day” at Tuesday’s practice.

Added to the roster: snowballs.

“I went up for a high five with Joe (Evans) and he threw a snowball at my stomach,” said sophomore center Logan Jones. “So that one hurt for sure.”

“Practice was probably the best practice we’ve had all year,” said junior linebacker Jay Higgins. “The linebacker group we’re the guys out there no sleeves no nothing, it was a really good time.”

More than just letting loose, the Hawkeyes are preparing for what should be a close game with Minnesota.

Diante Vines said he’s never played in Minneapolis.

“It’s just having confidence and preparing throughout the week and blocking out the noise that’s on the field,” Vines said “And blocking out the weather. It’s easier said than done.”

The game time temperature in Minneapolis - still up in the air - should be under 20 degrees.

“You get acclimated,” said junior defensive lineman Logan Lee. “I’d rather play in snow that rain. It’s gonna be cold in Iowa you know what to expect when you commit to a school like this.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Iowa to receive $6.17 million in settlement over Google’s location tracking
Sarah Harrelson, the mother of Xavior Harrelson, will be arraigned next month on drug charges.
Mother of Xavior Harrelson accused of selling meth to undercover police officer
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Veronica Sullivan was diagnosed...
Marion 7-year-old named Kid Captain for Iowa at Minnesota game
Monika Czinano scored 36 points and Caitlin Clark added 28 to help No. 4 Iowa beat Drake 92-86...
Czinano, Clark help No. 4 Iowa defeat Drake 92-86 in OT
Players for the Iowa Hawkeyes hoist the Heartland Trophy in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov....
DeJean’s big plays help Iowa top Wisconsin, 24-10
Iowa scores a school record 115 points in win over Evansville
Iowa scores a school record 115 points in win over Evansville