How the Hawkeyes are preparing for a frigid fight with Minnesota

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa players got to have a bit of a “snow day” at Tuesday’s practice.

Added to the roster: snowballs.

“I went up for a high five with Joe (Evans) and he threw a snowball at my stomach,” said sophomore center Logan Jones. “So that one hurt for sure.”

“Practice was probably the best practice we’ve had all year,” said junior linebacker Jay Higgins. “The linebacker group we’re the guys out there no sleeves no nothing, it was a really good time.”

More than just letting loose, the Hawkeyes are preparing for what should be a close game with Minnesota.

Diante Vines said he’s never played in Minneapolis.

“It’s just having confidence and preparing throughout the week and blocking out the noise that’s on the field,” Vines said “And blocking out the weather. It’s easier said than done.”

The game time temperature in Minneapolis - still up in the air - should be under 20 degrees.

“You get acclimated,” said junior defensive lineman Logan Lee. “I’d rather play in snow that rain. It’s gonna be cold in Iowa you know what to expect when you commit to a school like this.”

