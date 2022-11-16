Grimes couple responds to letters to Santa

GRIMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Most people in Iowa may still be gearing up for Thanksgiving, but Christmas is already in full swing at a home in Grimes.

Bryce and Austin Charlton have taken it upon themselves to help Santa write back to all of those who have written to him.

A mailbox in their front yard encourages kids to drop off their letters to Santa.

They have been writing back for years. Last year, they say they got about 180 letters and toy lists.

They say these letters don’t just come from their neighbors.

“Rhode Island, Vermont and a lot of them were local,” said Bryce Charlton. “They were even Urbandale, Ankeny, Ames, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, New York we got one from. So, it’s really cool to see that people here are spreading it to other states.”

The couple said they started the tradition as a way to engage with the community.

Now they are looking forward to showing off the festivities to their 2-year-old.

Families can drop off letters to Santa until Dec. 18 at the mailbox located at 100 NE 22nd Circle in Grimes.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.