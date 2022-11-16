Efforts are underway to bring a senior center to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Efforts are ongoing to bring a senior center to Cedar Rapids. The city hasn’t had a dedicated facility since the 2008 flood. A temporary solution is underway as the city is in the early phases of planning for a multigenerational facility that would fill the void.

”The flood came along and that was the end of that facility,” said Kay Fisk regarding the senior center that used to be in Cedar Rapids.

Fisk and a group of around a dozen people have been working for more than a decade now to bring a senior center back to the city. She sees the success of other centers like the one in Iowa City, and while Fisk lives in Mount Vernon she says Cedar Rapids is home.

”The fact that we don’t have one here in Cedar Rapids is almost an embarrassment,” Fisk explained.

Since July, older Iowans have been meeting at The Bridge, a Four Oaks facility located at 2100 1st Avenue NE.

It’s a temporary solution made possible by the group forming a 501c3 and securing $32,000 in ARPA money from the city.

”We’ll have $8,000 for each year and by then we hope we will have a facility that will be a multigenerational facility,” Fisk said.

The city is in the early phases of plans for a multigenerational space. It would fill the void for seniors, but also have space for people of other ages and possibly even sports facilities.

”It’s really important for us to know that we’re meeting the needs and that we’re also not competing with those private facilities out in the community but really finding where the gaps are,” said Jennifer Pratt, Community Development Director at the City of Cedar Rapids.

”It isn’t the old playing cards, quilting, some of the more traditional things. It is people wanting to play pickle ball,” said Fisk.

A feasibility study is in progress and the city has received five solid proposals. They hope to get those to city council this winter.

”It is not only meeting rooms, a place to socialize, but it is a place to exercise and to do other activities so it truly is a facility for all ages,” Pratt explained.

It’s something Fisk told us has been a long time coming.

”The reason why this will be a success is because of the people that have been behind it all these years,” she said.

