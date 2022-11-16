Show You Care
Defense to present case in trial for man charged in deadly Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

The defense will present its case Wednesday for one of the men on trial for a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The defense will present its case Wednesday for one of the men on trial for a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids.

The shooting killed three people and injured nine others in April at the Taboo nightclub.

Dimione Walker is charged with first degree murder in the death of Michael Valentine.

Security footage shows Walker shooting Valentine several times at point-blank range inside the club.

Prosecutors rested their case on Tuesday. They called several witnesses, including the investigator who first interviewed Walker while in custody.

Investigators said Walker initially denied knowing Valentine and denied shooting him.

Walker later admits he shot Valentine, but said it was in self-defense.

The state also showed crime scene photos from the shooting, including blood covering the floor.

The chief state medical examiner said Valentine was shot just inches away from his face.

