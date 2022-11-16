Show You Care
Colder Air Heads South

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lingering flurries and snow showers remain part of the forecast into the start of the weekend. Cold, arctic air continues its move to the south into the state. Look for highs to fall into the 20s by Friday. Wind chills will also be dropping, below zero by the time we reach Friday morning. Thanksgiving week begins on a cold and quiet note. As we get closer to Thanksgiving the temperatures return to and may jump above normal with rain showers possible. Have a great night.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

