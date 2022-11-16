Adventureland unveils vehicles for new Viking themed water ride

Show You Care
Adventureland Park in Altoona has unveiled the ride vehicles for its new viking-themed water ride called The Draken Falls, which is set to debut next summer.(Adventureland Park Facebook)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Adventureland Park in Altoona has unveiled the ride vehicles for its new Viking-themed water ride called The Draken Falls, which is set to debut next summer.

In a Facebook post, park officials shared images of the vehicles for the log flume ride, which were shown off at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando on Tuesday. They are designed to look like Nordic-themed wooden boats.

Park staff said the water ride is one of two new rides coming to a Viking-themed area that will debut in 2023.

The second is a new roller coaster called “Flying Viking,” which will be intertwined with the new log flume ride.

When staff initially announced the rides in August, they said the Flying Viking is a family-friendly roller coaster will travel up to 26 mph across more than 1,300 feet of twisting, turning track, while Draken Falls will feature towering plunges with multiple splashdowns in a six-person Viking ship.

