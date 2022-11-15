Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday

Snow is likely and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow moves into eastern Iowa Tuesday and as a result, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.

Watch for areas of snow throughout the day Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday, accumulating to around 1-3″ by the time the systems exits later Wednesday evening.

The Iowa DOT reports more than half of Iowa’s weather-related automobile crashes occur with an inch or less of snowfall, so you are encouraged to drive carefully despite the low overall totals still predicted.

Looking ahead, an Arctic front blows in on Thursday, which will cause falling temperatures and additional scattered snow showers. This Arctic air should send wind chills below zero by Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa to receive $6.17 million in settlement over Google’s location tracking
We are expecting clouds to build today ahead of the next system that'll move in Tuesday and...
The season’s first accumulating snow moves in Tuesday
Child care workers in Iowa are speaking out after it was announced the state passed on a...
Iowa child care workers express concern after state loses out on $30 million in funding
TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are...
Head North if you are looking for a ‘True’ career
Burned area at Mission of Hope.
Cedar Rapids’ ‘Mission of Hope’ food pantry recovering after fire

Latest News

McCarthy has stated his intention to be speaker.
House Minority Leader McCarthy may not have the votes to take over as Speaker of the House
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, November 15th, 2022
Police officers help families shop for winter essentials.
CRPD helps families in need with annual Santa Cop program
Police officers help families shop for winter essentials.
CRPD helps families in need with annual Santa Cop program