Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow moves into eastern Iowa Tuesday and as a result, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.

Watch for areas of snow throughout the day Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday, accumulating to around 1-3″ by the time the systems exits later Wednesday evening.

The Iowa DOT reports more than half of Iowa’s weather-related automobile crashes occur with an inch or less of snowfall, so you are encouraged to drive carefully despite the low overall totals still predicted.

Looking ahead, an Arctic front blows in on Thursday, which will cause falling temperatures and additional scattered snow showers. This Arctic air should send wind chills below zero by Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.