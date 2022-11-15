Show You Care
Western Dubuque High School approved for $12.2 million renovation

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EPWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - Western Dubuque High School is set to be under construction in the spring after the District’s School Board unanimously approved a bid to renovate the building.

Parts of the renovation include expanding the vocational building as well as updating the school’s kitchen and cafeteria.

Total construction costs for the project are estimated to be about $12.2 million. The district plans to use bond sales, funds from its physical plant and equipment levy, and nutrition fund to help cover project costs.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

