Unverferth Manufacturing announces expansion, job openings at Shell Rock facility

Unverferth Manufacturing announces plant expansion, job creation at Shell Rock facility (PHOTO BY: UNVERFERTH MANUFACTURING)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELL ROCK, Iowa (KCRG) - Unverferth Manufacturing Co. Inc. has announced that it’s Shell Rock facility has nearly completed a 75,000-square-foot plant expansion.

This will mark the facility’s 12th expansion since 1988 and an additional 65 job openings for welders, painters, robotic operators, machine operators, and general assemblers.

“This is an exciting time for Unverferth and the communities surrounding Shell Rock,” said Larry Unverferth, president for the company. “We often say, ‘Employees are not numbers at Unverferth; they’re family,’ and we mean it. There’s no better feeling than creating high-quality jobs right here in the heartland. We’re proud to support American manufacturing and look forward to welcoming more people into our new facility and the Unverferth family.”

With the expansion comes a number of upgrades and modernization, including:

  • State-of-the-art tube lasers to increase product quality and capacity.
  • Electronically controlled air quality throughout the entire facility.
  • Overhead lifts to provide added safety for manufacturing larger parts and components.
  • State-of-the-art LED lighting to provide enhanced visibility while reducing energy requirements.
  • Robotic part-sorting off the laser tables.
  • Fiber lasers for making high-quality parts with precision.

Manufacturing wages start at $23 an hour and second-shift employees receive a $2 per hour shift premium.

For more information visit the link here.

