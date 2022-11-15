Show You Care
Univ. of Northern Iowa sheltered in place at hotel during shooting at Univ. of Virginia

By KCCI
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCCI) - The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team is safe back home in Cedar Falls after traveling to Charlottesville.

The team was supposed to play against the University of Virginia Monday night, but the game was canceled following a deadly shooting on campus on Sunday.

Three UVA football players were killed and two others were injured in the shooting that happened at a parking garage as the players returned from a field trip. Police arrested a suspect, Christopher Jones Jr., a student and former football player for the school.

UVA students and staff gathered for a vigil Monday night on campus for the victims.

UNI’s team safely sheltered in place at their hotel during the shooting.

“First and foremost is the lives lost and the families impacted,” said Pete Moris, UNI Director of University Relations. “Basketball is really secondary at this point.”

In a tweet, UNI Coach Ben Jacobson said he is heartbroken for the victims and the families of the shooting.

University officials said they had no doubt the members of the team were in good hands.

