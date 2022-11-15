Snow likely today, Winter Weather Advisory issued

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow will move into eastern Iowa today and as a result, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Watch for areas of snow today, tonight and tomorrow, accumulating to around 1-3″ by the time the systems exits later tomorrow evening. Per the Iowa DOT, over half of Iowa’s weather-related automobile crashes occur with an inch or less of snowfall, so you are encouraged to drive carefully despite the low overall totals still predicted. Looking ahead, an Arctic front blows in on Thursday which will cause falling temperatures and additional scattered snow showers. This Arctic air should send wind chills below zero by Friday morning.

