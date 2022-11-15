RSV cases are on the rise in Iowa and mitigation is complicated

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The state hygienic lab has released the latest RSV numbers for Iowa, as cases continue to climb. The data is from the first week of November. There were 810 cases, that’s up from 568 the week prior.

Children and elderly people are most impacted by RSV and area doctors expect this to be a long season for the virus.

Taryn Krahmer is the president at Fields of Fun Child Care in Southwest Cedar Rapids. The center has been open 7 months and uses an electrostatic spray gun daily to clean, and that’s not all.

”Our center actually has UV lighting installed in our air ducts or furnaces so that does help kill airborne viruses,” said Krahmer.

So far they’ve seen two confirmed cases of RSV as the illness is on the rise locally.

The pediatric unit at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s has been busy with the virus.

”We’ve seen a very unseasonably early and severe surge in RSV admissions. Kids are coming in sicker, more often. We’re seeing positivity rates that are approaching 50% among viral tests that are being done in the community,” said Dr. William Ching, Pediatric Hospitalist at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s.

Dr. Ching says COVID mitigation measures like masking and social distancing can limit the spread, but it’s not so easy with a virus mainly impacting children.

”I mean it’s very difficult to ask a baby to physically distance. But it is possible for us to practice good hand washing, masking in public spaces if possible. Basically anything we can do to reduce the exposure of our kids,” said Dr. Ching.

Meanwhile Fields of Fun will continue to do what they can for the families they serve.

”It is that time of year so when you have this many kids together it’s unfortunate and inevitable to have things spread around just with them touching everything, everything is in their mouth so it’s a difficult thing to prevent,” Krahmer said.

Dr. Ching also recommended getting your child their flu shot if they’re eligible. A heightened flu season is expected as well.

