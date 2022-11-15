Public safety agencies around Cedar Rapids hold active threat drill

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police and Fire Department along with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshall’s Office held an active threat drill at Kirkwood Community College on Tuesday morning.

The drill simulates an active threat, like a mass shooting, for law enforcement to practice procedures and operations during an emergency situation. According to FBI data, the number of active shooter incidents in the United States increased by 52.5% increase from 2020 to 2021.

According to the FBI (Ethan Stein)

Charlie Fields, who is the Special Operations Lieutenant for the Cedar Rapids Police Department, said the increase in active shooting incidents makes these drills important for law enforcement to practice. He said the department is lucky to perform this drill once a year, but does smaller drills related to active shootings more often.

“We only have so much manpower, budget,” Fields said. “Trainings are great to have, but we can train this every day in small scales, when I start thinking about it and doing the mental prep ahead of time,” Fields said.

Andy Olesen, who is an Assistant Fire Chief for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, said first responders get continual practice on the skills needed for this type of response from performing their job every day. He said the main difference between his employee’s daily work and active threat situations is the number of people involved.

”Really all the things have some degree of transfer from one discipline to the next,” Olesen said. “Whether, it’s an active threat environment, confined space rescue, or structural fire fighting, there are some commonalities to everything.”

Snowy weather created additional challenges for law enforcement, like first responders walking rather than running. The Fire Department also said the drill allowed them to determine how their equipment works in cold weather.

The Fire and Police Department said officials will review their performance and look for areas to improve for future drills. One area, officials say has improved over the years, is these different agencies using the same terminology over radio and in-person.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.