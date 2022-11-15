Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Online registration for 2023 RAGBRAI begins

People can now start registering online for next year's RAGBRAI.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Tuesday, people can start registering online for next year’s RAGBRAI.

It will mark the event’s 50th anniversary.

The Des Moines Register reports next year’s ride is expected to have record attendance.

Organizers said they hope to break the Guinness World Record for the largest single-day parade of bicycles - a record that was set in 2000.

That’s when more than 48 thousand people rode about 18 miles in Italy.

RAGBRAI is set to announce its overnight stops on Jan. 28, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa to receive $6.17 million in settlement over Google’s location tracking
We are expecting clouds to build today ahead of the next system that'll move in Tuesday and...
The season’s first accumulating snow moves in Tuesday
Child care workers in Iowa are speaking out after it was announced the state passed on a...
Iowa child care workers express concern after state loses out on $30 million in funding
TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are...
Head North if you are looking for a ‘True’ career
Surveillance video from shooting inside Taboo Nightclub.
Jury views video of killing inside Taboo Nightclub on day one of testimony

Latest News

Univ. of Northern Iowa sheltered in place at hotel during shooting at Univ. of Virginia
The Iowa City council is set to address how it plans to replace one of its members.
Iowa City council to discuss replacing member elected to State Senate
One taken to the hospital in Dubuque crash involving tractor
People in Marshalltown are honoring four teenagers killed in a car crash.
Mural in Marshalltown honors victims of deadly crash