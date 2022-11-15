Show You Care
One taken to the hospital in Dubuque crash involving tractor

A person is facing possible life-threatening injuries after a two vehicle crash in Dubuque County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A person is facing possible life-threatening injuries after a two vehicle crash in Dubuque County on Monday.

The crash happened at around 7:15 p.m. at 7815 Farley Road, south of Farley.

The Sheriff’s Office said a van rear-ended a farm tractor with a manure spreader. The tractor did not have a “slow-moving” placard or any lighting.

The Sheriff’s Office said there were at least two people in the van.

One of the people injured in the crash is being treated by University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with possible life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor was not injured.

