Muscatine Power and Water expands into solar power

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) is expanding its renewable energy portfolio by entering into an agreement for a solar project.

The utility company has reached a Purchase Power Agreement with Nokomis Energy for the Muscatine Solar 1 project. In order for the historic project to continue MPW needed to secure support from local customers, like Grain Processing Corporation, HNI Corporation, and Bayer U.S. The companies have each signed on as anchor tenants, with a long-term commitment for a share of the output of the new solar project.

“MPW’s balanced efforts to support the sustainability goals of our large industrial partners while keeping costs down for all customers is an example of the Utility’s forward-thinking and its role as an energy partner,” shared MPW Board Chairperson, Kevin Fields. “As a community-owned, not-for-profit utility, you can be assured that both the Board and the staff at MPW are committed to doing what’s best for our customers and Muscatine as a whole.”

Construction on the 24-megawatt solar installation at MPW’s Grandview Avenue Wellfield is anticipated to begin in Q4 of 2024, with an operational target of Q4 2025.

