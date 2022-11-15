Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Mural in Marshalltown honors victims of deadly crash

People in Marshalltown are honoring four teenagers killed in a car crash.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Marshalltown are honoring four teenagers killed in a car crash on Nov. 5.

A local artist put the mural in Marshalltown Skate Park.

Portions of the wall were intentionally left blank, so people in the community could leave memories and condolences.

The ‘Marshall County Arts and Culture Alliance’ said it hopes this mural will help unify the community as they grieve the loss.

Two sets of siblings were killed in the crash. They were brothers 13-year-old Adrian and 16-year-old Isacc Lara, and sisters.15-year-old Linette and 17-year-old Yanitza Lopez.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa to receive $6.17 million in settlement over Google’s location tracking
We are expecting clouds to build today ahead of the next system that'll move in Tuesday and...
The season’s first accumulating snow moves in Tuesday
Child care workers in Iowa are speaking out after it was announced the state passed on a...
Iowa child care workers express concern after state loses out on $30 million in funding
TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are...
Head North if you are looking for a ‘True’ career
Surveillance video from shooting inside Taboo Nightclub.
Jury views video of killing inside Taboo Nightclub on day one of testimony

Latest News

A person is facing possible life-threatening injuries after a two vehicle crash in Dubuque...
One hospitalized in Dubuque crash involving tractor
People in Marshalltown are honoring four teenagers killed in a car crash.
Mural in Marshalltown honors victims of deadly crash
Senate lawmakers are back on the floor for the first time since the general election.
Lawmakers return to senate floor for first time since general election
People can now start registering online for next year's RAGBRAI.
Online registration for 2023 RAGBRAI begins