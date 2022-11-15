Mural in Marshalltown honors victims of deadly crash

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Marshalltown are honoring four teenagers killed in a car crash on Nov. 5.

A local artist put the mural in Marshalltown Skate Park.

Portions of the wall were intentionally left blank, so people in the community could leave memories and condolences.

The ‘Marshall County Arts and Culture Alliance’ said it hopes this mural will help unify the community as they grieve the loss.

Two sets of siblings were killed in the crash. They were brothers 13-year-old Adrian and 16-year-old Isacc Lara, and sisters.15-year-old Linette and 17-year-old Yanitza Lopez.

