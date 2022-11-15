Mother of Xavior Harrelson accused of selling meth to undercover police officer

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Sarah Harrelson, the mother of Xavior Harrelson, will be arraigned next month on drug charges.

Court records show Sarah Harrelson and another woman tried to sell methamphetamine to an undercover officer in February in Des Moines, but authorities didn’t serve a warrant until Halloween.

Xavier Harrelson, her 10-year-old son, went missing after leaving his home in Montezuma in May last year.

A farmer found his body in a field outside his hometown in September 2021.

The search for him sparked national interest. Officials have still not named any suspects in the case.

