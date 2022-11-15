Missing Altoona police dog found in Warren County

Show You Care
A police dog for the Altoona Police Department is back home after getting lost over the weekend in Warren County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A police dog for the Altoona Police Department is back home after getting lost over the weekend in Warren County.

KCCI reports Zeke, a nearly 100-pound Belgian Malinois, was staying at a professional handler’s home when he got loose around 5 p.m. on Sunday night.

The dog’s handler, officer Cody Poffenberger, had just returned from vacation when he got a call saying Zeke was missing.

“Not only is K-9 Zeke a member of our police department family, but also a crucial family member to the Poffenbergers,” said Lt. Alyssa Wilson with the Altoona Police Department.

Zeke was later seen in a quiet Warren County neighborhood.

“We heard some commotion, our dogs were barking, and then my wife says ‘there’s a police car out front with the lights on,’” said Steve Kirby, a Warren County resident.

Kirby, a former LAPD officer, started searching for Zeke as well, but he scampered off into the night.

Zeke was then spotted later in a field, 4.5 miles from the quiet neighborhood he was last seen in.

Forty-five people, including people from multiple agencies, searched for Zeke, using drones, heat detection technology and more.

However, the search was called off after 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Fifteen minutes later, a firefighter found Zeke in his yard.

“The firefighter saw Zeke and said ‘Zeke here’ and Zeke came right over and was reunited with officer Poffenberger,” Wilson said. “His ears were tucked, his tail was tucked. He knew he was in trouble. He knew he had gone too far.”

K-9 Zeke was back in action on Monday.

