Low-barrier winter shelter to open in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter comes every year, but this year there is a new resource in Linn County to make sure those experiencing homelessness are safe from the elements.

Tuesday a cold weather overflow shelter will open in Cedar Rapids at 1017 12th Ave. SW. The Linn County Board of Supervisors’ office said it will be only low-barrier shelter in the city. A low-barrier shelter is one that does not have requirements for entry, such as sobriety.

Merrielle Hinz is one of the people who plans on using the shelter once it opens.

“I’m currently homeless,” said Hinz. She said where she spends the night changes—sometimes it’s indoors, but that’s not always the case.

“I’ve had a couple of nights where I’ve been outside,” said Hinz. “Up until about a month ago, I was in a tent up on the northeast side of the bike trail.”

Monday, the day TV9 caught up with Hinz, is actually the day she learned she’d gotten a job.

“Housekeeping position for $15 an hour. So, the day before the overflow shelter opens, which is awesome because hopefully I won’t have to be there so long,” said Heinz.

But with Artic temperatures in the forecast, she did say it was her best option in the short-term.

“It’s my only guarantee to not be out in the cold,” said Hinz.

“If you’ve been here to experience in Iowa winter, we know that they can become dangerously cold,” said Stacy Walker, Linn County Supervisor.

Walker said the shelter will have capacity for about 100 people.

According to Linn County’s website, the most recent study available showed the number of people living on the street in Linn County increased 230% from July 2019 to July 2022.

