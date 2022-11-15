Local medical officials see even more minors with lung damage from tobacco use

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly half a million more children are using tobacco products than what was reported last year. That’s according to the latest update from the CDC.

According to Dr. Timothy Witalka with Mercy Iowa City, the patients they see reflect that number.

To try and bring that number back down, he is reminding patients of the short and long term risks shown in this study.

“From 2021 to 2022 we saw an over 2% increase in adolescence reporting frequent use of e-cigarettes,” said Dr. Witalka. “That study found that after the participant that used e-cigarettes or vape exerted themselves they weren’t able to exert themselves in the same capacity as someone that didn’t smoke.”

Local e-cigarette shops say they are trying to bring that number down as well. The Konnexion in downtown Iowa City has adapted a vigorous method to checking IDs.

“We have an app called Veri-scan. It scans the bar code and will immediately pull up whether or not they are of-age, whether or not it’s a real ID,” said Manager of the Konnexion, Thomas Trinidad.

As for parents’ and guardian roles, Dr. Witalka says the best thing to do is to educate and learn the facts.

“This is not a safe alternative to cigarettes. We don’t know the long term consequences yet. But even in the short term, there are significant detriments to this,” said Dr. Witalka.

He recommends checking out advice from websites like the CDC and the American Lung Association.

