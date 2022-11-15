Show You Care
Light Snow and Cold

By Joe Winters
Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Light snow continues tonight into Wednesday. This system is responsible for our fist accumulating snow moving slowly to the east-northeast. A second system moves in Thursday and this one packs an arctic punch. Scattered snow showers are possible in the cold air along with windier conditions. Highs fall into the 20s late week with wind chills near of below zero during the morning hours. Have a great night.

