Iowa City council to discuss replacing member elected to State Senate

The Iowa City council is set to address how it plans to replace one of its members.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City council is set to address how it plans to replace one of its members after they were elected to the State Senate.

Janice Weiner won her race for Iowa Senate District 45 last week. She defeated her Republican challenger with more than 80 percent of the vote.

Weiner’s term on city council runs until 2024, but she will resign at the end of this year.

The city council has two options to replace her. Members could decide to appoint someone, or they could hold a special election to fill the rest of her term.

The election option would cost at least $50,000.

If the council does choose to appoint someone, people could also file a petition to require the city to hold a special election.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m.

