Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Former Trump adviser to lead Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ staff

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has chosen a former Trump administration State Department official to...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has chosen a former Trump administration State Department official to serve as her chief of staff.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has chosen a former Trump administration State Department official to serve as her chief of staff.

Taryn Frideres, an Iowa native who has worked on Reynolds’ staff as chief operating officer for the past two years, will become the governor’s chief of staff beginning Dec. 1.

Frideres previously worked for Sen. Joni Ernst and served under President Donald Trump as deputy to the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and as senior advisor to the deputy secretary of state.

Frideres will replace Sara Craig Gongol, who headed Reynolds’ first campaign for governor then transitioned to become the governor’s chief of staff for the last four years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Iowa to receive $6.17 million in settlement over Google’s location tracking
We are expecting clouds to build today ahead of the next system that'll move in Tuesday and...
The season’s first accumulating snow moves in Tuesday
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Child care workers in Iowa are speaking out after it was announced the state passed on a...
Iowa child care workers express concern after state loses out on $30 million in funding

Latest News

Public safety agencies around Cedar Rapids hold active threat drill
Public safety agencies around Cedar Rapids hold active threat drill
We sat down with Dr. William Ching, a pediatric hospitalist at UnityPoint Health St. Luke's in...
RSV cases are on the rise in Iowa and mitigation is complicated
Western Dubuque High School approved for $12.2 million renovation
Dickinson Co. attorney arrested after allegedly showing up drunk in the courthouse