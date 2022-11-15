Dubuque Salvation Army kicks off kettle campaign; ‘Challenge Days’ set

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - This Friday, the Salvation Army of Dubuque will kick off the annual Christmas Kettle Campaign during the Dubuque Fighting Saints game against the Muskegon Lumber Jacks.

Those attending the game can also bring a canned good or non-perishable item for The Salvation Army’s Food Pantry.

The campaign will run through December 24th. The goal for this year’s campaign is to raise $320,000.

This season the Army will be holding “Challenge Days” between November 21st-November 23rd. Fans/supporters of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Cyclones, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Star Wars, and Star Trek to come out and support their side and raise funds for the Salvation Army.

There will be two separate Kettles at the Sam’s Club location in Dubuque each day for the following challenges:

November 21 - Hawkeyes vs Cyclones

November 22 - Bears vs Packers

November 23 - Star Wars vs Star Trek

Other challenges are expected to be announced as the season progresses.

