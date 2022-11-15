Dickinson Co. attorney arrested after allegedly showing up drunk in the courthouse

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - The Dickinson County Attorney has been charged for allegedly showing up at the courthouse drunk.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Amy Zenor was arrested Nov. 10, after authorities were notified of a person who was believed to be intoxicated that was in the courthouse. Zenor was charged with public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.

A press release said Zenor was released to her own attorney due to “safety concerns of placing her in jail.”

Zenor was elected to another term as Dickinson County Attorney in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. She was running unopposed.

