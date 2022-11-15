Show You Care
Davenport man charged in shooting that injured man

Nessiah Treverne Clark, of Davenport, 21, is charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a...
Nessiah Treverne Clark, of Davenport, 21, is charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault while participating in a felony, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting in August that left a man injured.

Nessiah Treverne Clark, 21, is charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault while participating in a felony, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.

The most serious charge, attempted murder, is a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County District Court via video arraignment Tuesday morning.

Around 7:40 p.m. Aug. 24, Davenport police were dispatched to a gunfire call in the parking lot of GD Express, 4607 N. Pine St. A man who had been shot self-reported to a local hospital, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Clark was seen on surveillance video firing a black pistol at very close range toward the man.

He fired about 11 to 12 times until the magazine was empty and struck the man at least twice, according to the affidavit.

Clark has prior convictions for intimidation with a dangerous weapon, second-degree theft, and felon in possession of a firearm and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to the affidavit.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, officers were conducting surveillance on Clark and found him in a white Honda Accord.

According to an arrest affidavit, police tried to pull over the vehicle, leading to a chase that ended when the vehicle crashed in the 500 block of Waverly Road.

A search of the vehicle turned up a backpack that contained two separate packages of marijuana, a digital scale and packaging material, according to the affidavit.

A wallet containing his social security card also was also found in the bag, according to the affidavit.

Clark also is facing charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix drug tax stamp in connection with that incident.

