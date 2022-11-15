Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

CRPD helps families in need with annual Santa Cop program

By Emily Schrad
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With winter temperatures sticking around, this time of year can be difficult for families in need with growing kids who often need new winter clothes each year.

Monday the Cedar Rapids Police Protective Charity helped close that gap and got into the holiday spirit during its ‘Santa Cop’ event. The event has been going on for more than 20 years.

Officers shopped with families as they picked out winter essentials like coats, gloves, hats, snow pants and more.

With the help of a $20,000 donation from the Brimmer Foundation, 130 kids got to pick out those winter essentials.

Police officers participating in the event say it’s a great way to not only help families but also connect with the community.

”It’s fantastic. I love kind of walking around with them and seeing the joy that they get on their faces when you kind of pick out a wonderful coat that they wanted and they might not be able to afford. Or, you know, getting an awesome pair of boots, they go out and build the biggest snowman with. Just things like that. Just seeing the joy on their face that they can go out and enjoy the snow,” said Officer Shawn Burke, CRPD.

Other leaders with the program say kids normally get $100 dollars to spend. But this year with the donation, everyone got $150 dollars to pick out what they needed.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi-trucks sit damaged along U.S. Highway 20 after a collision between them on Saturday,...
Collision between two semis in Buchanan County injures two
Iowa to receive $6.17 million in settlement over Google’s location tracking
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street
We are expecting clouds to build today ahead of the next system that'll move in Tuesday and...
The season’s first accumulating snow moves in Tuesday
Firefighters from multiple agencies battle a fire in downtown Washington on Saturday, Nov. 12,...
Crews battle fire in Washington

Latest News

Police officers help families shop for winter essentials.
CRPD helps families in need with annual Santa Cop program
Low-barrier winter shelter to open in Cedar Rapids
Low-barrier winter shelter to open in Cedar Rapids
The campaign will run through December 24th.
Dubuque Salvation Army kicks off kettle campaign; ‘Challenge Days’ set
Doctors and hospitals warn public about increase in RSV cases
Doctors and hospitals warn public about increase in RSV cases