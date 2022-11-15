CRPD helps families in need with annual Santa Cop program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With winter temperatures sticking around, this time of year can be difficult for families in need with growing kids who often need new winter clothes each year.

Monday the Cedar Rapids Police Protective Charity helped close that gap and got into the holiday spirit during its ‘Santa Cop’ event. The event has been going on for more than 20 years.

Officers shopped with families as they picked out winter essentials like coats, gloves, hats, snow pants and more.

With the help of a $20,000 donation from the Brimmer Foundation, 130 kids got to pick out those winter essentials.

Police officers participating in the event say it’s a great way to not only help families but also connect with the community.

”It’s fantastic. I love kind of walking around with them and seeing the joy that they get on their faces when you kind of pick out a wonderful coat that they wanted and they might not be able to afford. Or, you know, getting an awesome pair of boots, they go out and build the biggest snowman with. Just things like that. Just seeing the joy on their face that they can go out and enjoy the snow,” said Officer Shawn Burke, CRPD.

Other leaders with the program say kids normally get $100 dollars to spend. But this year with the donation, everyone got $150 dollars to pick out what they needed.

