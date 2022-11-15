Show You Care
Christina Applegate says Hollywood star means more than you can imagine

Christina Applegate, known for her roles on "Married... with Children" and "Dead to Me," poses...
Christina Applegate, known for her roles on "Married... with Children" and "Dead to Me," poses at a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov. 14, 2022.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022
(CNN) – Hollywood honored actress Christina Applegate with a star on the Walk of Fame Monday.

Two of her co-stars from the 90s sitcom “Married with Children” joined Applegate for the ceremony.

Katey Sagal and David Faustino participated in the star’s unveiling.

Applegate has been acting on stage, television and in film since she was young.

“I’ve had a really interesting life, but the life started as being a little girl waiting in line to see the first Star Wars on this very street at that very theater,” Applegate said at the ceremony. “This day means more to me than you can possibly imagine.”

She has received Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony nominations.

The 50-year-old actress recently opened up about being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, sharing that she has gained weight and now walks with a cane.

